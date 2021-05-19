Blowfish jerseys will showcase towns in Lexington County

The Lexington County Blowfish begins a new season next week with special jerseys which will highlight the area towns and communities.

The jerseys will have the names of various towns and communities in Lexington County on the back of the uniforms.

Throughout the season, fans will have the opportunity to bid on these jerseys with proceeds benefitting a charity in that town or community.

Each town will also have its own "Town Appreciation Night" during a Blowfish game during the season