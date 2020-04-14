He had a Major League career which stretched to 13 seasons with seven different teams but former Gamecock Steve Pearce saw his career hit its peak in the fall of 2018.

In the World Series against the Dodgers, the Boston first baseman was named the Most Valuable Player after he hit three home runs to help the Red Sox win their first title since 2013 and ninth overall. Pearce hit .333 which included the tying homer before a three-run double in Game 4. His two other home runs came in Game 5.

Monday night, Pearce was on a Boston radio station where he announced his retirement. He had been "unofficially retired" since December after an injury-plagued 2019 season.

Pearce played two seasons with the Gamecocks where in 2004 and 2005 he hit a total of 42 home runs. As a senior, he was named to Second Team All-America by Baseball America.