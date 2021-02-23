The Fireflies introduce their new coaching staff

Conrad will be joined by hitting coach Jesus Azuaje and bench coach Glenn Hubbard, both of whom were on Conrad’s 2019 Lexington Legends staff. Hubbard has been in organized baseball since 1975 when he was drafted in the 20th round by the Atlanta Braves. He spent 12 years in the bigs with stops in Atlanta and Oakland. With the As, he was part of the 1989 World Series championship team. After his playing career concluded, the Georgia-resident spent 21-years coaching with the Atlanta Braves, including 12 seasons as Bobby Cox’s first base coach from 1999-2010. In 2011, he joined the Kansas City Royals as an Infield Coordinator before a seven-year stint as the bench coach of the Lexington Legends.