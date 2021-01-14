USC-Clemson baseball series set for late February

The three-game series between the arch rivals has been moved from the first weekend to March to the last weekend in February.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Clemson released its 2021 baseball schedule on Wednesday, it was revealed the annual series between the Tigers and the Gamecocks is scheduled to start Feb. 26 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Saturday game, Feb. 27, would be at Fluor Field in Greenville with Sunday's game on Feb. 28 set for Founders Park.