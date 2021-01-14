x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

USC-Clemson baseball series set for late February

The three-game series between the arch rivals has been moved from the first weekend to March to the last weekend in February.
Credit: WLTX
Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee and South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston exchange lineups at home plate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Clemson released its 2021 baseball schedule on Wednesday, it was revealed the annual series between the Tigers and the Gamecocks is scheduled to start Feb. 26 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Saturday game, Feb. 27, would be at Fluor Field in Greenville with Sunday's game on Feb. 28 set for Founders Park.

Due to COVID-19, there have been no meetings between the Gamecocks and the Tigers. The men's basketball programs were scheduled to meet but that game has been postponed and not likely to be played.

 