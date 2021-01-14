USC-Clemson baseball series set for late February

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Clemson released its 2021 baseball schedule on Wednesday, it was revealed the annual series between the Tigers and the Gamecocks is scheduled to start Feb. 26 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
The Saturday game, Feb. 27, would be at Fluor Field in Greenville with Sunday's game on Feb. 28 set for Founders Park.
Due to COVID-19, there have been no meetings between the Gamecocks and the Tigers. The men's basketball programs were scheduled to meet but that game has been postponed and not likely to be played.