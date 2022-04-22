A new campaign for the Lexington County Blowfish

The Blowfish players will be sporting uniforms which highlight the best Lexington County has to offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — When the Lexington County Blowfish begins a new year on May 26, it will mark the 17th year for the franchise and the eighth year of calling Lexington County home.

In 2021. the Blowfish unveiled their themed jersey with the names of the various towns and communities on the back of the uniforms.

In 2022, a new theme will honor a special group of people who are the backbone of Lexington County.

The player jerseys will bear the name of a county, city or town's first response departments as well as Lexington County Support Services and the Lexington County School District.

Blowfish team president Bill Shanahan says this new campaign is another effort to promote the Lexington County communities and those who make a difference.