The Fireflies are excited to begin a new chapter with the Kansas City Royals

The Columbia Fireflies have a new MLB affiliate in the Kansas City Royals.

A new relationship between Columbia's minor league baseball team and its parent club in Major League Baseball is off and running.

The Columbia Fireflies recently signed a 10-year Player Development License with the Kansas City Royals which will make the Fireflies the Low-A affiliate of the Royals through 2030.

On Wednesday, officials with the Fireflies and the Royals took part in a virtual news conference to discuss the new relationship which will mark a new chapter in the history of minor league baseball in Columbia.

The New York Mets had been affiliated with the Columbia Mets (1983-1992), the Capital City Bombers (1993-2004) and the Fireflies from 2016-2020.