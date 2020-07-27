Fans are coming out to watch the Blowfish

After a few games of silence in the stands, the fans are starting to come back to the ball park to watch college players take their swings with the wood bats.

It has been nearly two weeks since the Lexington County Blowfish received a reprieve from the county council who issued a resolution classifying the team as an amateur youth sports team. That specific classification was critical because that allows fans to come watch the team while not violating the Governor's emergency order banning spectator sports.

With social distancing rules in place, the park which holds 2,400 will at most have 800 fans in the stands. Every Blowfish staff member is wearing masks and fans are encouraged to do the same when they enter following a mandatory temperature check. Team president Bill Shanahan admits having the gates closed for that two week span left a major void in the park in terms of atmosphere.

"We are so thankful that people are realizing coming to our stadium is safe," Shanahan said.

"We have all the safety measures in place. Everything from temperature checks before you get into the ball park. Our staff is wearing face masks as well as hand sanitizing stations everywhere. We want you to know it's a great place to come and feel safe, coming out to the ball park."