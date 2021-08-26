Tim Perry officially named to Coastal Carolina baseball staff

Perry had been at Airport since 2011-12 where he went 165-96-2 with two state championship appearances in 2013 and 2018. Under Perry, the Eagles won four region championships, four district titles, two lower state titles, and had several of his players go on to play college baseball. He was also on the board of the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.



Before his time at Airport, Perry spent 10 seasons coaching at the collegiate level with stops at his alma mater Newberry (2001-02), Lander (2003), UNC Asheville (2004-09), and Temple (2011).



"We are very excited to announce the addition of Tim Perry to our CCU baseball staff. Tim brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him to Coastal. He has been a pitching coach and recruiter for several years at four different institutions, including two in the state of South Carolina, and was an accomplished high school head coach in South Carolina for many years," said head coach Gary Gilmore in a statement.