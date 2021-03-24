Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry makes a stop in the Midlands

Darryl Strawberry spoke at CIU on how his faith and believe in God led to his recovery from a life that was dominated by alchohol and drugs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He won a World Series in 1986 with the New York Mets. He went on to win three more as a member of the New York Yankees.

But when Darryl Strawberry speaks publicly, his words tell a dark story of an well-compensated athlete who fell into a life of alchohol and drugs.

Strawberry credits his faith in God for his recovery and now he says the darkness he experienced is gone and while no life is perfect, he has never been happier or more at peace.