Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry makes a stop in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He won a World Series in 1986 with the New York Mets. He went on to win three more as a member of the New York Yankees.
But when Darryl Strawberry speaks publicly, his words tell a dark story of an well-compensated athlete who fell into a life of alchohol and drugs.
Strawberry credits his faith in God for his recovery and now he says the darkness he experienced is gone and while no life is perfect, he has never been happier or more at peace.
The eight-time All-Star spoke Tuesday at Columbia International University as part of the John Maxwell Leadership Summitt which was held on the CIU campus. Strawberry is also an author and has appeared on numerous television shows to talk about how he pulled himself out of a tumultuous lifestyle.