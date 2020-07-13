Clarke getting close to his pre-pandemic swing

Gamecock rising junior Wes Clarke has been getting in plenty of work with the Lexington County Blowfish

Like a lot of college players, Wes Clarke admits he is not where he was prior to the season being shut down in March due to COVID-19.

But after a few weeks of action with the Lexington County Blowfish, Clarke is starting to see signs of progress.

On Saturday, Clarke smashed a two-run home run in a 14-0 Blowfish win over the Bomb Island Bombers. It should be noted that the Blowfish play with wood bats. Clarke says the "sweet spot" for those type of bats is a lot smaller than the metal bats used in college baseball.