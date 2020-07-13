Clarke getting close to his pre-pandemic swing

Like a lot of college players, Wes Clarke admits he is not where he was prior to the season being shut down in March due to COVID-19.
But after a few weeks of action with the Lexington County Blowfish, Clarke is starting to see signs of progress.
On Saturday, Clarke smashed a two-run home run in a 14-0 Blowfish win over the Bomb Island Bombers. It should be noted that the Blowfish play with wood bats. Clarke says the "sweet spot" for those type of bats is a lot smaller than the metal bats used in college baseball.
Clarke found the sweet spot Saturday and he says his timing has come back and he feels like he is getting close to rounding into form at the plate.