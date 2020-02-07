Mlodzinski signs with the Pirates

Former Gamecock ace has reportedly come to terms with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Former Gamecock pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski has signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, that according to MLB's Jim Callis.

The Hilton Head native was chosen with the 31st overall pick by the Pirates in last month's abbreviated draft. The report says Mlodzinski signed for $2.05 million, just under the normal slot value of the 31st pick ($2.3 million).

In his three years at South Carolina, his most complete season was his freshman season when he made 19 appearances with seven starts. He went 3-6 in 2018.

As a sophomore in 2019, his season was cut short after he broke a foot at Clemson, his third start of the season.

Coming back strong as a redshirt sophomore, Mlodzinski was 2-1 in four appearances before the season was cancelled in the spring due to the coronavirus.