The Blowfish end the season by honoring a World War II veteran

The Lexington County Blowfish recognize Private First Class Gerald White in the final game of 2020.

During the course of any baseball season involving the Lexington County Blowfish, the team will recognize a member of the military and honor them as the "Military Family of the Night".

In the final game of the 2020 season, the Blowfish honored a World War II veteran who fought in the "Battle of the Bulge".

Private First Class Gerald White threw out the ceremonial first pitch and also was recognized during the game for his service to his country. The Battle of the Bulge was the last major offensive by the Germans in WW II. It lasted six weeks from December 16, 1944 to January 25, 1945 and took place in the Ardennes Forest.