CIU wins NCCAA World Series

Columbia International University defeated Southwestern Christian 11-2 to win its first National Christian College Athletic Association World Series.

EASLEY, S.C. — In its first full season of competition, the Columbia International University baseball team captured the NCCAA World Series with an 11-2 victory over Southwestern Christian Tuesday at the J.B. Owens Sports Complex in Easley.

The Rams (38-26) rolled through pool play, the semifinals and the championship game.

Former Lexington County Blowfish head coach Jonathan Johnson founded the CIU baseball program in 2020, but the inaugural season was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19.