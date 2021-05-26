CIU wins NCCAA World Series

EASLEY, S.C. — In its first full season of competition, the Columbia International University baseball team captured the NCCAA World Series with an 11-2 victory over Southwestern Christian Tuesday at the J.B. Owens Sports Complex in Easley.
The Rams (38-26) rolled through pool play, the semifinals and the championship game.
Former Lexington County Blowfish head coach Jonathan Johnson founded the CIU baseball program in 2020, but the inaugural season was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19.
With 2021 being the first full season of competition, the Rams went 20-0 against NCCAA member schools en route to the first national championship for the CIU athletics program.