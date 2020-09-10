Montgomery is solid for the Yankees

Sumter native and former South Carolina pitcher Jordan Montgomery did his part to keep the season going for the New York Yankees.

Jordan Montgomery has pitched in his share of big games. A state championship start for Sumter or a Super Regional start for the Gamecocks is just part of the book on the pitcher known as "Gumby"

Thursday evening, Montgomery got the start for the Yankees in an elimination game against the Rays. Jordan responded with four innings of work where he allowed three hits and one earned run with four strikeouts as New York defeated Tampa Bay 5-1.