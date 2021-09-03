Grayson Greiner gets off "lucky" after taking a fast ball to the face

Former South Carolina catcher Grayson Greiner is on the mend from taking a 94 miles per hour fastball to the face.
Greiner was taking part in a spring training contest against Toronto when at the plate, a fastball from Toronto pitcher Elvis Luciano sailed into Greiner's face.
He walked off the field under his own power but did have a towel over his nose which was later determined to be fractured.
The Blythewood product tweeted out a message that said "94 to the face doesn’t feel great! Thank you for the countless calls, texts, and messages the past 24 hours. All things considered, I was extremely fortunate to come of this with only a broken nose. Cannot wait to be back on the field with my teammates and coaches!"
Greiner's injury was reportedly clean and he will not need reconstruction. He could return to action in a week.