Grayson Greiner gets off "lucky" after taking a fast ball to the face

Former Gamecock catcher Grayson Greiner escaped serious injury after being hit in the face by a live pitch.

Former South Carolina catcher Grayson Greiner is on the mend from taking a 94 miles per hour fastball to the face.

Greiner was taking part in a spring training contest against Toronto when at the plate, a fastball from Toronto pitcher Elvis Luciano sailed into Greiner's face.

He walked off the field under his own power but did have a towel over his nose which was later determined to be fractured.

The Blythewood product tweeted out a message that said "94 to the face doesn’t feel great! Thank you for the countless calls, texts, and messages the past 24 hours. All things considered, I was extremely fortunate to come of this with only a broken nose. Cannot wait to be back on the field with my teammates and coaches!"

