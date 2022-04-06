With history already made, North Greenville baseball looks for more firsts

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — North Greenville University has never been to the College World Series but that will change Sunday when the Crusaders face West Chester University Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.

The Crusaders will make quite the debut in the CWS with a 50-10 record and the number one overall seed in the tournament.

Former Gamecock catcher Landon Powell is in his eighth season as the head coach of the Crusaders. In 2014, NGU was coming off an 8-28 season but in 2022 the Crusaders have all the momentum of a Super Regional title as they look to make more history in Cary, N.C. which is roughly a 15 minute drive from Powell's hometown of Apex, N.C.