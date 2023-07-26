Petry has quite the home debut for the Lexington County Blowfish

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After an All-America season at South Carolina, Ethan Petry has not slowed down this summer.
The Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year and a First Team All-American as named by the National College Baseball Writers Association, Petry recently joined the Lexington County Blowfish.
In his first home game wearing the Blowfish colors, Petry went 2-for-4 with four RBI including a 3-run home run as the Blowfish rolled to a 15-2 win over the Boone Bigfoots.
A First Team All-SEC selection this past season, Petry earned a number of All-America honors. He led the Gamecocks with a .376 batting average to go along with 55 runs scored, 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The home run and RBI numbers were freshman records set by Petry.