Petry has quite the home debut for the Lexington County Blowfish

The National Freshman of the Year played his first game at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium and he performed accordingly.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After an All-America season at South Carolina, Ethan Petry has not slowed down this summer.

The Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year and a First Team All-American as named by the National College Baseball Writers Association, Petry recently joined the Lexington County Blowfish.

In his first home game wearing the Blowfish colors, Petry went 2-for-4 with four RBI including a 3-run home run as the Blowfish rolled to a 15-2 win over the Boone Bigfoots.