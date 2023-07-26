x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Baseball

Petry has quite the home debut for the Lexington County Blowfish

The National Freshman of the Year played his first game at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium and he performed accordingly.

More Videos

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After an All-America season at South Carolina, Ethan Petry has not slowed down this summer.

The Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year and a First Team All-American as named  by the National College Baseball Writers Association,  Petry recently joined the Lexington County Blowfish.

In his first home game wearing the Blowfish colors, Petry went 2-for-4 with four RBI including a 3-run home run as the Blowfish rolled to a 15-2 win over the Boone Bigfoots.

A First Team All-SEC selection this past season, Petry earned a number of All-America honors. He led the Gamecocks with a .376 batting average to go along with 55 runs scored, 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The home run and RBI numbers were freshman records set by Petry.

Before You Leave, Check This Out