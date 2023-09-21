Brown will be back with the Lexington County Blowfish in 2024

After leading the franchise to the CPL Petitt Cup championship, K.C. Brown will return to Lexington County for a second season in charge of the Blowfish dugout.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Blowfish General Manager Tony Baldwin announced Tuesday the return of head coach KC Brown for his second season at the helm.

“We are thrilled to have KC return for another season,” Baldwin said.

“He has shown the ability to recruit and lead a championship team, but more importantly, quality young men who really serve as role models in our community.”

After one season as an assistant coach, Brown was promoted to head coach in 2023 and he led the Blowfish to the organization’s second Coastal Plain League Petitt Cup championship.

Brown guided the Blowfish to the best overall record in the CPL West Division at 28-18, including a 16-8 mark which secured the second half division title. The Blowfish also recorded a 20-6 record at home during the 2023 campaign.

“I can’t thank the Blowfish ownership, front office and fans enough for their full support in returning for another great summer,” Brown said. “We will build upon the strong foundation laid the last couple of years and continue to strive to make Lexington County the best organization possible.”