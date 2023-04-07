Jean Ramirez's first-inning blast propels Columbia Fireflies to 1-0 victory over Augusta

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A first-inning home run by Jean Ramirez and stellar pitching carried the Columbia Fireflies to a 1-0 win over Augusta Monday night at Segra Park.
Columbia held Augusta to three hits and recorded 11 strikeouts as the team posted its eighth shutout of the season and its second 1-0 win of 2023. The first 1-0 victory came against Salem less than one month ago, on June 9.
The Fireflies will hit the road to face the Charleston RiverDogs before returning home after the All-Star Break for a three-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on July 14-16.