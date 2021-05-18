USC baseball will have 100% capacity this weekend as the Gamecocks take on Tennessee

Face masks will be encouraged but will not be required unless using an indoor space at the ballpark.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Founders Park will return to 100% capacity for this weekend's baseball series between Tennessee and the University of South Carolina, the first full capacity athletics event for USC since the pandemic began.

According to the announcement from USC Athletic Director Ray Tanner, face masks are encouraged but will not be required. They will be required when in indoor areas of the park for fans and staff, unless actively eating or drinking.

The last time Founders Park was at full capacity was March 10, 2020 when the Gamecocks played against the Citadel.

"In working with our medical task force, they have advised our department that it is not necessary to cut back on stadium attendance at this weekend's baseball series," said Tanner. "We look forward to having Founders Park full of Gamecock fans for this important SEC series."

Fans will also be able to tailgate around the stadium with no COVID-19 restrictions two hours prior to the games.

The series between the #21 Gamecocks and the #5 Volunteers starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and continues with games on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon. It is the final regular scheduled games of the 2021 season with SEC Tournament play starting on May 25. The first two games of the series will be on SEC Network+ and the series finale will air on the SEC Network.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. and season ticket holders will be given priority until 11 a.m. Gamecock club members will be after that, and remaining tickets will be made available to the public Thursday at 10 a.m.