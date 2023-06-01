South Carolina, Clemson, and Coastal Carolina to host NCAA baseball regionals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From the 803 to the 864 to the 843, college baseball's post-season tournament will have three stops in the Palmetto State.
South Carolina, Clemson, and Coastal Carolina are all among the top 16 national seeds for the NCAA regionals and all three will enjoy familiar surroundings on the first weekend of the NCAA regionals.
No other state had that many schools serving as hosts. The Sunshine State has Florida and Miami who are hosting this weekend.
Clemson is the #4 national seed with Coastal Carolina a 10 seed and South Carolina a 15 seed.
Gamecock head baseball coach Mark Kingston says having three schools serving as hosts is a sign of not only three strong college baseball programs but high-level high school programs which serve as ground zero in recruiting.