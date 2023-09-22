Daughter of fallen Buffalo firefighter throws out first pitch at Sahlen Field

The daughter of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno threw out the first pitch at the Bisons game on Saturday.

Olivia Arno tossed the pitch before the game 4:05 p.m. when the Bisons took on the Norfolk Tides at Sahlen Field.

The game will also benefit the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation. All single game tickets cost $12, and proceeds will go towards the foundation. More information on how fans can support the efforts was shared throughout the game.

Both games on Saturday and Sunday also will feature the "Kids Eat & Cheer Free Games!" promotion, where all kids 14 years old and younger will receive a free game ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket at the Sahlen Field box office on the day of the game only. Those who enter the park through the Swan Street gate will also receive a voucher for a free Sahlen's hot dog and soft drink.

A reminder that All Single-Game Tickets for our game on Saturday, September 23rd against the Norfolk Tides (4:05 p.m.)... Posted by Buffalo Bisons on Thursday, September 21, 2023