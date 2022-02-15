Basketball Legend: There will never be another Fred ‘Curly’ Neal

Fred ‘Curly’ Neal got his start in Greensboro, North Carolina, before captivating the world while playing with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Neal was quick on his feet and fast with his hands, known for his unique style of dribbling circles around his opponents. It was his charm and charismatic smile that also delighted basketball fans both on and off the court.

He was a basketball icon in every way. There will never be another like, Fred ‘Curly’ Neal and there shouldn’t be, that’s what makes him a once-in-a-lifetime player.

He brought a love to the game of basketball and to his hometown of Greensboro. I remember, as a child, if the Harlem Globetrotters came to town, you knew about it. He loved playing in his hometown and it always showed. He had a genuine love of the game. He broke barriers and made a name for himself while still keeping true to his values.

He appeared in numerous TV programs and specials even in cartoons. He appeared on “CBS Sports Spectacular,” “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Harlem Globetrotters Popcorn Machine,” “The Love Boat,” “The White Shadow,” “ABC's Wide World of Sports,” and The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan‘s Island.” He also appeared in an animation on “The Harlem Globetrotters” cartoon series and on episodes of “Scooby-Doo.”

Neal later joined the Harlem Globetrotters further establishing himself as an icon. He played in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries. He played for 22 seasons sporting the red, white and blue jersey while wearing No. 22 until it was retired in 2008.

In his career, Neal starred at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte where he averaged 23 points per game and led his team to the CIAA title his senior year. He was inducted into the 2008 class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, along with the renowned Roy Williams, former men’s basketball coach of UNC-Chapel Hill.

You really can’t talk basketball without talking about ‘Curly.’ He was a dominating force on the hardwood, and he got his start in Greensboro. He played for Dudley High before soon captivating the world with his talent and skills. He’s known as one of the best dribblers and shooters in the history of the game of basketball.

More than a year after Neal’s death, the Harlem Globetrotters are remembering him in a way that’s truly fitting – with skill and talent that’s next level.

RIP to Dudley Alum and basketball legend Fred “Curly” Neal. You brought joy to so many people through the game we love #RIPCurly pic.twitter.com/UdRWolFn9T

Dudley High also paid their own respect to Neal by tweeting the following:

Fred “Curly” Neal – the Harlem Globetrotters icon known worldwide for his trademark shaved head and charismatic smile – passed away this morning in his home outside of Houston at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/JdZa6zTvZU

“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” Globetrotters General Manager Jeff Munn said. “His basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide. He always made time for his many fans and inspired millions.”

In 2020, the world lost another basketball icon and legend. Neal, 77, died March 26, at his home outside of Houston.

However, all good things seem to always find a way to come to an end, just like in the game of basketball when the horn sounds and the clock stops.

He was the recipient of the Harlem Globetrotters’ prestigious “Legends” ring. It’s presented to those who’ve made a major contribution to the success and the development of the Globetrotters organization. The Globetrotters said it’s the highest honor a former player can receive outside of jersey retirement.

Attempting the Impossible : Honoring A Legend

Recently, the Harlem Globetrotters attempted 22 world records in just two days. The inspiration behind the attempt was to honor Neal.

“When you think of the Harlem Globetrotters, the first name that comes to mind is Curly Neal. He is one of the legends, he is one of my favorites of all time,” Corey “Thunder” Law said in a news release.

Players attempted the Farthest Basketball Bounce Shot, Most Blindfolded Basketball Slam Dunks in One Minute and the Farthest Behind-the-back Basketball Alley-opp Slam Dunk among other records.

“No matter what you want to do you have to put in the hours, the minutes, the seconds. And never give up on your dreams. It is not what you do in front of people, it is what you do when no one is looking," Rock “Wham” Middleton said.

Middleton broke the world record for most basketball bounces in one minute with 708 bounces, after years of unsuccessful attempts.

“I remember being a kid and always opening up the Guinness World Records books and [I] thought, that was something, that was like unattainable, but to be here with the Globetrotters and break a couple of records myself, it is an honor to be inside that book,” Donte “Hammer” Harrison said.

Harrison broke the record and sunk the farthest basketball off-the-wall bounce shot at 34 ft. and 3.7 in.

In all, the Harlem Globetrotters successfully achieved 18 out of the 22 world record attempts sure to make ‘Curly’ proud.

Here are the latest records added to the Harlem Globetrotters’ history-making roster:

Farthest basketball bounce shot

The farthest basketball bounce shot is 28.56 m (93 ft 8.5 in), and was achieved by Corey “Thunder” Law (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA on 6 December 2021.

Most basketball underhanded half-court shots in one minute

The most basketball underhanded half-court shots in one minute is 7, and was achieved by Rock “Wham” Middleton (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 6 December 2021.

Farthest basketball hook shot

The farthest basketball hook shot is 22.80 m (74 ft 9.74 in), and was achieved by Rock “Wham” Middleton (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 6 December 2021.

Farthest basketball off-the-wall bounce shot

The farthest basketball off-the-wall ounce shot is 10.46 m (34 ft 3.7 in), and was achieved by Donte “Hammer” Harrison (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 6 December 2021.

Farthest behind-the-back basketball alley-oop slam dunk

The farthest behind-the-back basketball alley-oop slam dunk is 15.60 m (51 ft 2.05 in), and was achieved by Rock “Wham” Middleton and Chandler “Bulldog” Mack (both USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 6 December 2021.

Most basketball alley-oop slam dunks in one minute

The most basketball alley-oop slam dunks in one minute is 13, and was achieved by Donte “Hammer” Harrison and Corey “Thunder” Law (both USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 6 December 2021.

Most consecutive basketball alley-oop slam dunks

The most consecutive basketball alley-oop slam dunks is 24, and was achieved by Julian “Zeus” McClurkin and Lucius “Too Tall” Winston (both USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 6 December 2021.

Most consecutive catches of a spinning basketball

The most consecutive catches of a spinning basketball is 26, and was achieved by Pawel “Dazzle” Kidon (Poland) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 6 December 2021.

Farthest under the legs basketball shot

The farthest under the legs basketball shot is 19.43 m (63 ft 9.13 in), and was achieved by Corey “Thunder” Law (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Farthest windmill basketball shot

The farthest windmill basketball shot is 14.10 m (46 ft 3 in), and was achieved by Donte “Hammer” Harrison (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Most basketball layups in one minute

The most basketball layups in one minute is 22, and was achieved by Lucius “Too Tall” Winston (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute

The most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute is 9, and was achieved by Julian “Zeus” McClurkin (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Farthest basketball alley-oop slam dunk

The farthest basketball alley-oop slam dunk is 30.42 m (99 ft 9.6 in), and was achieved by Corey “Thunder” Law and Donte “Hammer” Harrison (both USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Fastest time between baselines dribbling a basketball

The fastest time between baselines dribbling a basketball is 3.529 sec, and was achieved by Rock “Wham” Middleton (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Most basketball bounces between the legs in one minute

The most basketball bounces between the legs in one minute is 360, and was achieved by Rock “Wham” Middelton (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Most basketball bounces in one minute

The most basketball bounces in one minute is 762, and was achieved by Rock “Wham” Middleton (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Most behind-the-back basketball three pointers in one minute

The most behind-the-back basketball three pointers in one minute is 4, and was achieved by Julian “Zeus” McClurkin (USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.

Most basketball three pointers made by a pair in one minute (*tied this GWR title)

The most basketball three pointers made by a pair in one minute is 23, and was achieved by Justin Dargahi and Teddy Dupay (both USA) in Tampa, Florida, USA on 22 March 2017. The record was equaled by Rock “Wham” Middleton and Lucius “Too Tall” Winston (both USA) of the Harlem Globetrotters at LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia, USA, on 7 December 2021.