Before he took over the program at Newberry College, Dave Davis was a participant in March Madness.

As the head coach at Pfeiffer University, Davis led that program to NCAA Division II Sweet Sixteen appearances in 2000 and 2004, and an NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2004.

But now, Davis is getting ready for his appearance in the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level.

Davis is in his first season as an assistant coach at Winthrop University. He joined the Eagle program after nine years in charge of the Newberry College men's basketball team. When Davis accepted the job at Winthrop, he did so after having been a head coach for the previous 28 seasons with stops at Warren Wilson, Pfeiffer and Newberry.

On Sunday afternoon, after the Eagles had just defeated Hampton 66-58 to win the Big South Tournament and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the man with 486 career wins as a head coach talked about how the decision to join the staff of his good friend Pat Kelsey has worked out with a major first for his career.

"Unbelievable experience all year long, dream come true," Davis said Sunday after the win over Hampton.

"You know, we actually felt like we had a chance to do this. But going through the process every day with these kids has been marvelous. Coach Pat Kelsey is the absolute best."

Davis will now get a chance to experience the NCAA Tournament first hand after years of seeing it on television and watching colleagues experience it.

"(It's the) greatest thing going, certainly have watched it from afar on the Division I level for many, many, many, many years," Davis said.

"Experienced it on the small college level several times. But, so looking forward to the next couple of weeks to see what we can do."

Like Winthrop guard Russell Jones, Jr, from Westwood, Davis is headed to the NCAA Tournament in his inaugural season on the Division I level. But the veteran coach knows that opportunities like this are to be treasured, not taking for granted.

"Well, I've been blessed to understand that you try to enjoy every single day and enjoy the process and enjoy the ride," Davis said.

"We have an unbelievable process here at Winthrop and it produces results. It has before I arrived and probably will long after I go. But it was just a lot of fun to be a part of."

Davis and the Eagles will learn their NCAA destination when they take part in Selection Sunday this weekend.