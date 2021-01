NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dreher product T.J. Brown scored a season-high 25 points to lead all scorers as the Newberry College Wolves defeated Tusculum 73-66 Wednesday in South Atlantic Conference basketball action.

Brown's 25-point performance was one point shy of his career high.

Marcus Ford added 17 points and Quandaveon McCollum provided 12 points and 11 rebounds as Newberry improved to 3-2 overall, 2-2 in the conference. Tusculum is now 5-2 overall and in the league.