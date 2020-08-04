For the fourth-straight year, South Carolina softball will have headed into the offseason ranked in the top-25 polls.

The Gamecocks were ranked 15th in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and tied for 15th in the ESPN/USA Softball Rankings.

Carolina finished the 2020 season with a 17-6 record as the schedule ended when the NCAA stopped all athletic activities in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Gamecocks have been ranked in every poll since Feb. 23, 2018. This marks the first time since 2001 Carolina opened and closed back-to-back seasons ranked while the four-straight years having appeared in the final coaches poll of the season is the longest streak in program history dating back to 1995 when the NFCA Coaches Poll started.



South Carolina opened the 2020 season at No. 19 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.

The team's last game for 2020 was a 2-0 victory at home over Winthrop.