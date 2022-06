The first set of SEC opponents for new Gamecock head coach Lamont Paris have been unveiled.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Southeastern Conference unveiled the conference opponents for the upcoming men's basketball season.

In the first season of the Lamont Paris era, the Gamecocks will have home and away matchups with Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

There will be road games only with Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri.