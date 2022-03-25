Cousinard enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Guard Jermaine Cousinard is the second player from the South Carolina program to enter the portal.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina guard Jermaine Cousinard has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, first reported by Verbalcommits.com.

Cousinard is coming off his best season in the Gamecock program as he was the team's leading scorer with an average of 12.0 points per game. He averaged a team high 3.2 assists per game and 1.1 steals per game.

After redshirting his first season, Cousinard earned Freshman All-SEC honors in the 2019-2020 season.