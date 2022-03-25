x
Cousinard enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Guard Jermaine Cousinard is the second player from the South Carolina program to enter the portal.
Credit: WLTX
South Carolina guard Jermaine Cousinard scored 22 points in a win at home over MississIppi State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina guard Jermaine Cousinard has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, first reported by Verbalcommits.com.

Cousinard is coming off his best season in the Gamecock program as he was the team's leading scorer with an average of 12.0 points per game. He averaged a team high 3.2 assists per game and 1.1 steals per game.

After redshirting his first season, Cousinard earned Freshman All-SEC honors in the 2019-2020 season.

The 6-4 Cousinard is the second South Carolina player in as many days to hit the portal after guard Erik Stevenson did likewise on Thursday, the day new head coach Lamont Paris was introduced.

