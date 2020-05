Debbie Antonelli hopefully got plenty of rest Friday night.

Starting Saturday at noon, Antonelli began knocking down free throws to raise money for Special Olympics.

The "24 Hours Nothing But Net" free throw shooting marathon raised $101,000 for Special Olympics. Antonelli's son Frankie is a Clemson senior and a Special Olympics Athlete.

Normally, this event would be held in an arena but due to COVID-19, Antonelli held this event in the driveway of her home in the Charleston area.