Tony Madlock takes over at S.C. State

The new head men's basketball coach at South Carolina State comes to Orangeburg fresh off an NIT championship at his alma mater.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State basketball is officially under the direction of Tony Madlock who was formally introduced Tuesday in Orangeburg.

Madlock comes to Orangeburg after three seasons in Memphis, his alma mater. He was the last original member of the Penny Hardaway staff at the school and Sunday night, he was courtside as the Tigers won the NIT championship.

A 25-year coaching veteran, Madlock has worked at such schools as UTEP, Auburn, Arkansas State and before coming to Memphis he was on the Andy Kennedy staff at Ole Miss. In fact, when Kennedy resigned before the 2017-2018 season ended, Madlock was named interim head coach.