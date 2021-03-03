SAC basketball awards are announced

Several Midlands products are honored by the South Atlantic Conference for their performances in the 2020-2021 basketball season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pair of Newberry College basketball players have been named All-Conference by the South Atlantic Conference,

Marlboro County graduate QuanDaveon McCollum is the first Newberry player to be named to the first team since Rob Valentine in 2017-18. McCollum finished the season as the rebounding champion in the SAC at 9.1 rebounds per game. He also ranked fifth in scoring with an average of 18.6 points per game.

The junior forward from Clio, S.C. shot 55.3% from the floor this season, good for eighth best. He had the eight-most total points (279), second-most offensive rebounds (58), tenth-most defensive rebounds (78) and a league-high 7.3 field goals made per game.



In Week 12, McCollum won the SAC AstroTurf Player of the Week award after averaging 23.5 ppg and 11.5 rpg after the Wolves went 1-1 in a one-point loss to Anderson and a 71-66 win over a ranked Lincoln Memorial team.

His Newberry College teammate T.J. Brown was named to the All-South Atlantic Conference Second Team. The Dreher graduate was the third leading scorer in the league with a 19,3 points per game average.

Brown finished with 290 points this season which was seventh-best in the SAC, his 98 field goals made were also seventh best, and his 6.5 field goals made per game was fourth-best during the regular season.



The junior guard from Columbia, S.C. opened the season with 22 points and a season-high nine rebounds in a road loss to Lincoln Memorial in November. The next game, he scored 25 points on 9-16 (.563) shooting in a 70-67 win at Carson-Newman. Brown tied his career-high for three-pointers made that game with five deep balls.



Brown's career-night came on Feb. 22 at Anderson University when he dropped 27 points with 11 made field goals and going 5-6 (.833) from the line. Brown shot 80% or better at the line ten times in 2020-21, including a 91.7% (11-12) performance against Catawba (2/15).