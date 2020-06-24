Dozier signs a full-time deal with Denver

Columbia product will be with the Nuggets when the NBA season resumes next month in Orlando

Former Gamecock and Spring Valley guard PJ Dozier is officially a full-time NBA player.

The Denver Nuggets signed Dozier to a new deal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania from The Athletic was the first to break the news.

Dozier, who has spent some time with the Nuggets this season, was having a fantastic year in the NBA's G-League. In 18 games with the Windy City Bulls he averaged more than 21 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

In 21 appearances with Denver, Dozier averaged 4.1 points per game.

But he'll no longer have to travel back-and-forth, as the new deal makes him a fixture on the Nuggets' roster for the NBA's restart in Orlando next month and beyond. Nick Kosmider from The Athletic reported it's a multiyear deal for Dozier to stay in Denver.

Dozier starred at South Carolina in college, leading them to an improbable Final Four run in 2017. After going un-drafted the following summer, he signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also spent time with the Mavericks, Thunder, Celtics and 76ers organizations.