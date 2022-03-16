Westwood grad hits the NCAA transfer portal

Russell Jones, Jr. is leaving the Winthrop program after three seasons.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — In three seasons in the Winthrop program, Russell Jones, Jr., was a fan favorite. The 5-8 guard was the smallest player on the court but he used his speed and quickness to work his way into the rotation.

But the former News19 Player of the Week out of Westwood High School is going to take his skill set to a new school as he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.

This past season, the junior guard averaged 4.6 points per game and 16.6 minutes per game as Winthrop advanced to the Big South Tournament Championship game where the Eagles lost to Longwood.