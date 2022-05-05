Cousinard lands in the Pacific Northwest

Former Gamecock guard Jermaine Cousinard will transfer to Oregon which competes in the Pac-12 conference.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jermaine Couisinard has found his landing spot.

The former South Carolina guard is transferring to Oregon after considering the likes of DePaul, Gonzaga, Houston, UMass and Ohio State.

UMass is led by his former Gamecock head coach Frank Martin but Oregon recently hired former Gamecock assistant Chuck Martin. Cousinard told CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein that having a familiar face already in the program gives him an added feeling of comfort.

“I was looking for a school that I would be able to make an immediate impact,” Couisnard told College Hoops Today. “The most important factor was Chuck Martin, who recruited me at South Carolina and is now the new assistant coach at Oregon. I am excited to go into this next chapter with him as an Oregon Duck.”

After redshirting in the 2018-2019 season, Cousinard was named to the SEC's All-Freshmen Team the following season after he started 16 or 30 games, averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and a team high 3.2 assists per game.

Cousinard is coming off a season where he was the team's leading scorer, averaging 12.0 points per game.

He has had some signature moments at South Carolina including hitting a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Kentucky and scoring a career high 33 points in a win over LSU.