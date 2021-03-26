S.C. State goes to Memphis for its new basketball coach

Tony Madlock has been hired as the new head men's basketball coach at South Carolina State.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina State has hired former Memphis assistant Tony Madlock as men's basketball head coach.

Bulldogs athletic director Stacy L. Danley announced the move Thursday.

Madlock has spent 25 years as a college assistant, the last three at Memphis where he coached under Penny Hardaway, who was also Madlock's college teammate there.