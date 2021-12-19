Newberry College defeats Coker University 82-59

Behind more than 50% shooting from the floor, the Newberry College Wolves (5-6, 5-4 SAC) defeated Coker University (3-9, 3-6 SAC) 82-59 Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action.

After leading at halftime by a 42-18 advantage, the Wolves would start the second half with a 7-0 run. They had four different players score double-figures, led by Marcus Ford who had 17. Quandaveon McCollum produced a solid stat line of 14 points and 8 rebounds. Meanwhile, Sheppard and Brown would have 13-point, 7 rebound and 11-point performances, respectively.