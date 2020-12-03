Amidst concerns of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

The tournament was scheduled to go on with just a small amount of people present including essential personnel and limited family members.

RELATED: NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days

South Carolina was scheduled to play Arkansas at 9:30 p.m.

The Big 10 and AAC have also cancelled their tournaments.