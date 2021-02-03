Newberry College falls in SAC Tournament quarterfinals

Lenoir-Rhyne defeats Newberry College 81-70 Monday in the SAC Tournament quarterfinals.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Former Irmo standout R.J. Gunn scored 29 points as Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Newberry College 81-70 in the South Atlantic Conference Pilot Flying J Tournament Quarterfinals.

L-R's Darius Simmons led all scorers with 33 points. The Wolves were led by QuanDaveon McCollum who scored 25 ponts. Dreher product T.J. Brown added 16.