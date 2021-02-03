Newberry College falls in SAC Tournament quarterfinals

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Former Irmo standout R.J. Gunn scored 29 points as Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Newberry College 81-70 in the South Atlantic Conference Pilot Flying J Tournament Quarterfinals.
L-R's Darius Simmons led all scorers with 33 points. The Wolves were led by QuanDaveon McCollum who scored 25 ponts. Dreher product T.J. Brown added 16.
The Bears had lost 12 straight games at Eleazer Arena and hadn't won in Newberry since 2009 until Monday's contest. Lenoir-Rhyne will face top-seeded Queens in the SAC Tournament semi-finals Thursday night.