Seventh Woods is in the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seventh Woods will be finishing up his career at another school.
As expected, Woods officially entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday evening.
The Hammond graduate started his career in Chapel Hill where he was a part of North Carolina's national championship team in is freshman season. After three seasons in the Tar Heel program, Woods transferred to South Carolina. He sat out the 2019-2020 season before playing in 18 games this past season with 13 starts. Woods averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.