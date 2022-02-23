Irmo's basketball tradition is on full display at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — BJ McKie is the all-time leading scorer at South Carolina and he didn't start coaching until after his overseas professional career ended.
Brooks Savage started his coaching career by working as a student manager at Tennessee where he met future East Tennessee State head coach Steve Forbes, a relationship that would serve Savage well.
The two Irmo graduates are on the Wake Forest bench serving as assistants to head coach Steve Forbes. Savage is a 2004 graduate of Irmo while McKie left the high school ranks in 1995.
Irmo head coach Tim Whipple offered his assessment of both men and how go carved out their own path to the Power 5 level.