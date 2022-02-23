Irmo's basketball tradition is on full display at Wake Forest

Wake Forest assistant coaches BJ McKie and Brooks Savage are former Irmo players under head coach Tim Whipple.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — BJ McKie is the all-time leading scorer at South Carolina and he didn't start coaching until after his overseas professional career ended.

Brooks Savage started his coaching career by working as a student manager at Tennessee where he met future East Tennessee State head coach Steve Forbes, a relationship that would serve Savage well.

The two Irmo graduates are on the Wake Forest bench serving as assistants to head coach Steve Forbes. Savage is a 2004 graduate of Irmo while McKie left the high school ranks in 1995.