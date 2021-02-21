Basketball takes center stage at the USC Aiken Convocation Center

On Saturday, the building's usual occupants, the USC Aiken Pacers, were in action hosting Francis Marion University. The Patriots have a guard who knows what it's like to play for state titles. Ridge View product Ja'Von Anderson is in his first season in the FMU program. He is averaging 5.6 points per game and 2.5 rebounds. In Saturday's game against USC Aiken, Anderson provided eight points, three rebounds and two steals in a hard-fought 73-70 loss to the Pacers.