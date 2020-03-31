Hammond graduate Chevez Goodwin has never stepped foot on the campus of Southern Cal. But that will change very soon as he announced on Twitter that he will play his final season of college basketball in the red and yellow colors of the Pac-12 school based in Los Angeles.

Goodwin is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible to play for the Trojans in his final season of eligibility. Goodwin heads out west after spending the previous two seasons in the Wofford program.

As a redshirt sophomore, Goodwin was a part of Wofford's historic 2018-2019 season which featured the first NCAA Tournament win in school history, a school-record 30 wins and a final rankiing of 18th in the USA Today Coaches. He averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game.

This past season as a redshirt junior, Goodwin improved his statistics dramatically. He was the second leading scorer (11.9 ppg) and the leading rebounder (6.2 rpg). He averaged 21.8 points per game and started all 35 games.

Goodwin says he had 20 offers once he entered the NCAA transfer portal last Wednesday. He recalled putting his name in the portal at 12 noon and 15 minutes later he heard from his first Power 5 school.

Virginia Tech, Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas, Wake Forest and Auburn are among the schools who were interested in Goodwin's services.

As a junior, Goodwin was a member of Hammond's 2015 state championship team. He originally signed with the College of Charleston and spent one seasons with the Cougars before transferring to Wofford.