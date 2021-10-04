Clyde Trapp will finish his career at Charlotte

Lower Richland product spent four years at Clemson and was a part of two NCAA Tournament teams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lower Richland graduate Clyde Trapp announced on Twitter Friday night that he will spend his final season playing for the Charlotte 49ers.

Trapp spent the last four seasons at Clemson where he was a part of NCAA Tournament teams in his freshman and senior seasons. Last month, the Tigers lost to Rutgers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

In his senior season at Clemson, Trapp had his best season where he averaged a career-best 7.3 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Trapp will bring a winning resume to Charlotte. He won a state championship in his senior sesaon at Lower Richland before embarking on his career at Clemson where in his freshman season, he helped the Tigers earn a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16.