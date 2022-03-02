Newberry College defeats Wingate 62-57

The Wolves snap a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought victory over Wingate.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry College Wolves (10-9, 10-7 SAC) earned a 62-57 victory over the Wingate Bulldogs (16-6, 12-6 SAC) on Wednesday night in Eleazer Arena.

Marcus Ford scored 20 points in the first half and finished with 23.

Malahki Stremlow had 15 points of his own while Dreher product T.J. Brown had a solid stat line of 13 points and 8 rebounds. Meanwhile, QuanDaveon McCollum scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds, including the five-hundredth board of his Newberry College career.