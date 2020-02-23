Sumter graduate Jessica Harris scored 18 points to lead 23rd-ranked Lander to an 81-54 win over Francis Marion Saturday which was Senior Day and Homecoming weekend.

Harris was and Tabitha Daley from Augusta are the only two seniors on a Lander team which is currently in first place in the Peach Belt Conference and seems poised for a sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA D2 playoffs.

Jessica scored 18 points in her final regular season home game and she admitted the Senior Day ceremony before tip-off and her curtain call at the end of the game was a little emotional. But if the Bearcats (22-4, 17-1 PBC) keep taking care of business, they should be back at Horne Arena for the conference tournament and potentially the national tournament as well.

The reigning Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year currently ranks second on the team in scoring (14.8 ppg), rebounds (4.6 rpg), assists (3.52) and she leads the Bearcats in steals (3.0 spg).