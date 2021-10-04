Trae Hannibal headed to Murray State

The Hartsville native is headed to Murray State after two seasons in the South Carolina program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trae Hannibal has found his landing spot.

The Hartsville native who had been in the South Carolina program for the last two seasons is transferring to Murray State.

This is interesting because Cardinal Newman product Chico Carter, Jr. just announced he was leaving Murray State and transferring to South Carolina, essentially making this a trade of point guards between the Racers and the Gamecocks.

This past season, Hannibal appeared in 20 games, averaging 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He played an average 16.6 minutes per game with no starts..