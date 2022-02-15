Spring Valley graduate earns national award

Lauryn Taylor is coming off two career games for the Francis Marion University Patriots.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University sophomore center Lauryn Taylor has been named the National Player of the Week by the Division II Conference Information Directors of America (D2CIDA). This award comes one day after she was named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13.

A native of Blythewood, S.C., Taylor averaged 26.0 points and 18.0 rebounds per game in three contests last week. She connected on 54.0 percent of her field goal attempts and was 7-of-11 at the foul line, while also recording three assists, three steals, and a blocked shot.

She twice set new career highs for points with 29 on Friday in an 82-66 win over North Greenville University and followed that with a 30-point performance in a 75-69 victory over Converse University on Saturday. Her career-high 23 rebounds against NGU was the most by a Patriot in 26 seasons, and she hauled down 21 boards in the Saturday contest.

Earlier in the week, Taylor tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds versus Chowan University.

She has posted nine double-doubles this season, including four in her last four games. She leads the conference in scoring at 17.4 ppg and is fifth in rebounding at 9.3 rpg.

Francis Marion has won nine of its last 12 games to improve to 13-9 overall and 12-8 in league play. The Patriots occupy sixth place in the conference standings and will host first-place and 12th-ranked Barton College (21-1, 17-1) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.