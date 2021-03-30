Former Gamecock Boynton gets new contract at Oklahoma State

Mike Boynton gets a new seven-year deal after leading the Cowboys to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton has agreed to a seven-year contract extension that will increase his compensation to $3 million annually.

Boynton was set to make $1.85 million for this contract year, though he agreed to a 25% cut in September because the school was trying to trim costs due to the pandemic.

The new contract takes effect July 1. Boynton has a 72-58 record in four years at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys finished this season with a 21-9 record and won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2009.

Boynton is a former South Carolina guard who was a member of the Gamecock backcourt from 2000-2004. He was a part of USC's NCAA Tournament team in 2004 under head coach Dave Odom.

After his playing career ended, Boynton was a graduate manager at Furman before becoming an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina and Wofford. In 2008, he joined the Darrin Horn staff at South Carolina where he stayed for four seasons until Horn's dismissal.