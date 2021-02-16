x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Newberry College forward named SAC Player of the Week

Quandaveon McCollum helped the Wolves pull off one of the biggest wins in the history of Newberry College athletics.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College junior forward Quandeaveon McCollum has been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

In week 12, McCollum averaged a double-double with 23.5 PPG and 11.5 RPG. The Marlboro County product shot 51% (21-41) from the floor as the Wolves went 1-1 on the week.

Last Thursday, McCollum tied his career-high single-game scoring total and set a career-high single-game rebound mark with 26 points and 16 rebounds, respectively. He also set a career-record with 11 field goals made in one game. In Saturday's win over No. 2/4 Lincoln Memorial, McCollum scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and had a block as Newberry held LMU to their lowest scoring total since March 7, 2020.

In Monday's win at home over Catawba, roughly 12 hours after his weekly award, McCollum scored a career-high 29 points as he continues to lead the Wolves in scoring with a 19.6 points per game average.