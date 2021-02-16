Newberry College forward named SAC Player of the Week

In week 12, McCollum averaged a double-double with 23.5 PPG and 11.5 RPG. The Marlboro County product shot 51% (21-41) from the floor as the Wolves went 1-1 on the week.



Last Thursday, McCollum tied his career-high single-game scoring total and set a career-high single-game rebound mark with 26 points and 16 rebounds, respectively. He also set a career-record with 11 field goals made in one game. In Saturday's win over No. 2/4 Lincoln Memorial, McCollum scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and had a block as Newberry held LMU to their lowest scoring total since March 7, 2020.