S.C. State releases non-conference hoops schedule

The Bulldogs will make trips to the Colonial Life Arena and Littlejohn Coliseum.

South Carolina State head basketball coach Murray Garvin has released the non-conference schedule for the upcoming season and it will feature a tour of the Palmetto State.

The Bulldogs open the season at home against Appalachian State on Nov. 25th before heading to Ohio to take on Bowling Green on Nov. 28th.

The month of December will start with a trip to Littlejohn Coliseum to face Clemson on December 2. That is followed by a trip to the Tar Heel State for showdowns with UNC-Asheville on Dec. 5th and UNC-Charlotte on Dec. 7th.

A trip back to the Palmetto State puts the Bulldogs in the Lowcountry for a contest with the College of Charleston on Dec. 11th and a home contest with Jacksonville on Dec.13th.

A four-game road trip before the holidays takes the team to Lynchburg, VA to face Liberty University on Dec. 15th. That is followed by the trip to Clinton for a contest with Presbyterian College on Dec. 18th. On Dec. 21, S.C. State will be in Greenville to face Furman before making a stop in Columbia on the 23rd to face South Carolina.

Garvin is entering his eighth season at the helm in Orangeburg.

“As we have done every year that I have been the head coach here at South Carolina State, we play once again one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country," he said.